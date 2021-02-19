Missouri Auto Accident: Resulting in death of Roger M Flerlage

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of Roger M Flerlage (44) from Old Monroe, Missouri, and serious injuries to Steven E. Fryer (40) from Winfield, Missouri
- Date: February 18, 2021
- Time: 7:22 am
- Number of Vehicles: 2 (Two)
- Driver Name (1): Roger M. Flerlage (44) from Old Monroe, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Steven E. Fryer (40) from Winfield, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL for Flerlage
- Injury Driver (2): Serious
- Vehicle Description (1): 1998 Mazda Protege
- Vehicle Description (2): 2010 Mazda 3
- Incident ID Number: 210076807
- County: Lincoln County
- Location: HWY 79 south of HWY C
- Driver Insurance (1): Shelter Insurance
- Driver Insurance (2): Shelter Insurance
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle 1 was southbound while the vehicle was northbound
- Investigated by: Trooper TM Vanmeter #1396 and SGT JC Cox #654 with MCIU #2
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: Fatality crash report: vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on HWY 79. Driver 1 lost control on the ice-covered road causing vehicle 1 to cross the center line and hit vehicle 2 in the front. The driver of vehicle 1 was pronounced at 0738 on the scene by St. Charles County Ambulance District personnel.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.