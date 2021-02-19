General

Missouri Auto Accident: Resulting in death of Roger M Flerlage

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of Roger M Flerlage (44) from Old Monroe, Missouri, and serious injuries to Steven E. Fryer (40) from Winfield, Missouri

  1. Date: February 18, 2021
  2. Time: 7:22 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: 2 (Two)
  4. Driver Name (1): Roger M. Flerlage (44) from Old Monroe, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Steven E. Fryer (40) from Winfield, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL for Flerlage
  7. Injury Driver (2): Serious
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 1998 Mazda Protege
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2010 Mazda 3
  10. Incident ID Number: 210076807
  11. County: Lincoln County
  12. Location: HWY 79 south of HWY C
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Shelter Insurance
  14. Driver Insurance (2): Shelter Insurance
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle 1 was southbound while the vehicle was northbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper TM Vanmeter #1396 and SGT JC Cox #654 with MCIU #2
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality crash report: vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on HWY 79.  Driver 1 lost control on the ice-covered road causing vehicle 1 to cross the center line and hit vehicle 2 in the front.  The driver of vehicle 1 was pronounced at 0738 on the scene by St. Charles County Ambulance District personnel.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

