Missouri Auto Accident: Resulting in death of James L. Durr from Truxton

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

  1. Date: March 22, 2021
  2. Time: 12:20 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
  4. Driver Name (1): James L. Durr (66) from Truxton, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL – pronounced on scene at 1245
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2006 Kawasaki 900
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210134657
  11. County: Lincoln County
  12. Location: Highway A at Zion Church Road
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL MG Kettenbach #1205
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality crash; vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Vehicle 1 then overturned. Driver 1 was pronounced on scene at 1245 hours by Lincoln County EMS Personnel. Assisted by MSGT BW Long and Trooper ST Bruenger #5050

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
