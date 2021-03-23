Missouri Auto Accident: Resulting in death of James L. Durr from Truxton

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving fatality death of James L. Durr (66) from Truxton, Missouri
- Date: March 22, 2021
- Time: 12:20 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
- Driver Name (1): James L. Durr (66) from Truxton, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL – pronounced on scene at 1245
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2006 Kawasaki 900
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210134657
- County: Lincoln County
- Location: Highway A at Zion Church Road
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: CPL MG Kettenbach #1205
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: Fatality crash; vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Vehicle 1 then overturned. Driver 1 was pronounced on scene at 1245 hours by Lincoln County EMS Personnel. Assisted by MSGT BW Long and Trooper ST Bruenger #5050
