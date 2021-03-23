Missouri Auto Accident: Resulting in death of James L. Durr from Truxton

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving fatality death of James L. Durr (66) from Truxton, Missouri

Date: March 22, 2021 Time: 12:20 pm Number of Vehicles: 1 (one) Driver Name (1): James L. Durr (66) from Truxton, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL – pronounced on scene at 1245 Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2006 Kawasaki 900 Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210134657 County: Lincoln County Location: Highway A at Zion Church Road Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound Investigated by: CPL MG Kettenbach #1205 Troop: Troop C Misc. Information: Fatality crash; vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Vehicle 1 then overturned. Driver 1 was pronounced on scene at 1245 hours by Lincoln County EMS Personnel. Assisted by MSGT BW Long and Trooper ST Bruenger #5050

