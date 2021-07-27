Missouri Auto Accident: Resulting in Death for Ronald W. Radford
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
- Date: July 27, 2021
- Time: 1:30 AM
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
- Driver Name (1): Ronald W. Radford (61) from Butler, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL – pronounced on scene by Coroner Greg D. Mullinax at 0200
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2007 BMW 3 Series
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210385919
- County: Bates County, Missouri
- Location: Highway N at NE County Road 10003
- Driver Insurance (1): State Farm
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound
- Investigated by: TPR B Shows # 823
- Troop: Troop A
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash – crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck the ground twice, and became airborne. The vehicle struck the ground again, and the driver was ejected before the vehicle traveled into a tree.
