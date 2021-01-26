Tuesday, January 26WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident – Resulting in 2 Serious Injuries and 1 Dead

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Brandon A. Guillen of Camdenton, MO, Angela M. Decker and Tamara J. Derro, both from Versailles, MO

  1. Date: January 25, 2021
  2. Time: 4:10 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
  4. Driver Name (1): Brandon A. Guillen (19) of Camdenton, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Angela M. Decker (43) and daughter as occupant Tamara J. Deroo (22) of Versailles, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): Angela M. Decker – Driver and Mother of Occupant is SERIOUS – daughter Tamara J. Deroo (22) FATAL
  8. Vehicle Description (1):2012 Cadillac CTS
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2006 Mercury Mariner
  10. Incident ID Number: 210040324
  11. County: Morgan County
  12. Location: MO 5 just north of Indigo Road
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): None
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle #1 Southbound – Vehicle #2 Northbound
  16. Investigated by: Sgt. DR Barbour #171
  17. Troop: Troop F
  Fatality Crash! Next of kin have been notified. #1 traveled southbound and vehicle 2 was traveling northbound.  1 began to pass another vehicle. Both 1 and 2 swerved to the east shoulder and struck head-on.  Passenger 2, Tamara J. Derro was pronounced dead at 1630 by Morgan County Coroner Marion Jones.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
