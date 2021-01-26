Missouri Auto Accident – Resulting in 2 Serious Injuries and 1 Dead

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Brandon A. Guillen of Camdenton, MO, Angela M. Decker and Tamara J. Derro, both from Versailles, MO
- Date: January 25, 2021
- Time: 4:10 pm
- Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
- Driver Name (1): Brandon A. Guillen (19) of Camdenton, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Angela M. Decker (43) and daughter as occupant Tamara J. Deroo (22) of Versailles, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): Angela M. Decker – Driver and Mother of Occupant is SERIOUS – daughter Tamara J. Deroo (22) FATAL
- Vehicle Description (1):2012 Cadillac CTS
- Vehicle Description (2): 2006 Mercury Mariner
- Incident ID Number: 210040324
- County: Morgan County
- Location: MO 5 just north of Indigo Road
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): None
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle #1 Southbound – Vehicle #2 Northbound
- Investigated by: Sgt. DR Barbour #171
- Troop: Troop F
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash! Next of kin have been notified. #1 traveled southbound and vehicle 2 was traveling northbound. 1 began to pass another vehicle. Both 1 and 2 swerved to the east shoulder and struck head-on. Passenger 2, Tamara J. Derro was pronounced dead at 1630 by Morgan County Coroner Marion Jones.
