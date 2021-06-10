Missouri Auto Accident: resulting in death of Terence C. Culler

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of Terence C. Culler (29) from Warrensburg, Missouri
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
- Date: June 9, 2021
- Time: 5:17 PM
- Number of Vehicles: One
- Driver Name (1): Terence C. Culler (29) from Warrensburg, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2012 Crysler 300
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210286752
- County: Pettis County, Missouri
- Location: Westbound Easter Road just west of Hollenbeck Road
- Driver Insurance (1): Cameron Mutual Insurance
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: TPR JC Riley #1264
- Troop: Troop A
- Misc. Information: Fatal Crash – crash occurred as vehicle crested the top of a hill and met an eastbound vehicle. Driver 1 overcorrected and drove off the right side of the roadway. Vehicle 1 struck a utility pole, began rolling and the driver was ejected. Vehicle 1 traveled off the right side of the roadway again coming to rest on its wheels. The investigation was assisted by TPR WC Grose #280 and Pettis County. Culler pronounced by Dr. Landrenau of the University of Missouri Hospital at 1827 hours.
