Missouri Auto Accident: resulting in death of Terence C. Culler

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

  1. Date: June 9, 2021
  2. Time: 5:17 PM
  3. Number of Vehicles: One
  4. Driver Name (1): Terence C. Culler (29) from Warrensburg, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2012 Crysler 300
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210286752
  11. County: Pettis County, Missouri
  12. Location: Westbound Easter Road just west of Hollenbeck Road
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Cameron Mutual Insurance
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: TPR JC Riley #1264
  17. Troop: Troop A
  18. Misc. Information: Fatal Crash – crash occurred as vehicle crested the top of a hill and met an eastbound vehicle.  Driver 1 overcorrected and drove off the right side of the roadway.  Vehicle 1 struck a utility pole, began rolling and the driver was ejected.  Vehicle 1 traveled off the right side of the roadway again coming to rest on its wheels.  The investigation was assisted by TPR WC Grose #280 and Pettis County.  Culler pronounced by Dr. Landrenau of the University of Missouri Hospital at 1827 hours.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

