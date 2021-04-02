Missouri Auto Accident: resulting in death of Christopher M. Ellis

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Date: April 4, 2021 Time: 12:40 am Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Christopher M. Ellis (26) from Cedar Rapids, Iowa Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL – Death Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2012 Honda Accord Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210153558 County: Daviess County Location: Northbound I-35, 10 miles south of Pattonsburg Driver Insurance (1): All-State Insurance Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound Investigated by: Trooper NA Regan #1454 and SGT GD Ward #1129 Troop: Troop H Misc. Information: Fatality Accident – accident occurred as vehicle 1 and pedestrian were northbound on I-35. Vehicle 1 struck the pedestrian and came controlled stop on the eastbound shoulder, pedestrian was pronounced deceased by Deputy Jason Melton of Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 0042 hrs at the scent.

