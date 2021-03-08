Missouri Auto Accident: Result of Death of Randy S. Tipton from Hiram

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of Randy S. Tipton (56) from Hiram, Missouri
- Date: March 7, 2021
- Time: 12:40 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
- Driver Name (1): Randy S. Tipton (56) from Hiram, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Honda Shadow (motorcycle)
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210108014
- County: Wayne County
- Location: Route V 5 miles southeast of Piedmont, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: westbound
- Investigated by: SGT ME Carson #592
- Troop: Troop E
- Misc. Information: crash occurred as a vehicle ran off the road’s right side, struck a concrete bridge support. Driver pronounced at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, MO at 1441 hours by Dr. Dwayne Damba
