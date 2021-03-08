General

Missouri Auto Accident: Result of Death of Randy S. Tipton from Hiram

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of Randy S. Tipton (56) from Hiram, Missouri

  1. Date: March 7, 2021
  2. Time: 12:40 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
  4. Driver Name (1): Randy S. Tipton (56) from Hiram, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Honda Shadow (motorcycle)
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210108014
  11. County: Wayne County
  12. Location: Route V 5 miles southeast of Piedmont, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: westbound
  16. Investigated by: SGT ME Carson #592
  17. Troop: Troop E
  18. Misc. Information: crash occurred as a vehicle ran off the road’s right side, struck a concrete bridge support.  Driver pronounced at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, MO at 1441 hours by Dr. Dwayne Damba

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use

