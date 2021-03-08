Missouri Auto Accident: Result of Death of Randy S. Tipton from Hiram

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of Randy S. Tipton (56) from Hiram, Missouri

Date: March 7, 2021 Time: 12:40 pm Number of Vehicles: 1 (one) Driver Name (1): Randy S. Tipton (56) from Hiram, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Honda Shadow (motorcycle) Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210108014 County: Wayne County Location: Route V 5 miles southeast of Piedmont, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: westbound Investigated by: SGT ME Carson #592 Troop: Troop E Misc. Information: crash occurred as a vehicle ran off the road’s right side, struck a concrete bridge support. Driver pronounced at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, MO at 1441 hours by Dr. Dwayne Damba

