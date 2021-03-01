Missouri Auto Accident: Result death of James N. Scheil from Stover, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of James N. Scheil (39) from Stover, Missouri
- Date: February 28, 2021
- Time: 9:10 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
- Driver Name (1): James N. Scheil (39) from Stover, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL (Death)
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2015 Ford Fusion
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210095699
- County: Benton County
- Location: MO 52 Highway east of Brockman Avenue
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: eastbound
- Investigated by: Trooper DC Belardo #1314
- Troop: Troop A
- Misc. Information: crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the road traveling down an embankment, struck a tree catching fire, and was engulfed in flames.
