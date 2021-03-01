General

Missouri Auto Accident: Result death of James N. Scheil from Stover, MO

Mar 1, 2021 , , , ,

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of James N. Scheil (39) from Stover, Missouri

  1. Date: February 28, 2021
  2. Time: 9:10 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
  4. Driver Name (1): James N. Scheil (39) from Stover, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL (Death)
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2015 Ford Fusion
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210095699
  11. County: Benton County
  12. Location: MO 52 Highway east of Brockman Avenue
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: eastbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper DC Belardo #1314
  17. Troop: Troop A
  18. Misc. Information: crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the right side of the road traveling down an embankment, struck a tree catching fire, and was engulfed in flames.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

