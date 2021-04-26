  • Mon. Apr 26th, 2021
Missouri Auto Accident: Result is death to Darrell W. Smith from Hillsboro

Marty Smith

ByMarty Smith

Apr 26, 2021
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Resulting in the death of Darrell W. Smith (46) from Hillsboro, Missouri

  1. Date: April 26, 2021
  2. Time: 12:32 AM
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
  4. Driver Name (1): Darrell W. Smith (46) from Hillsboro, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL – Pronounced on scene by Steve Hatfield of the Washington County Coroner’s Office at 0041
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Harley Davidson FXSTB
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210197364
  11. County: Washington County Missouri
  12. Location: North Highway 21 at Woodhaven Road
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper TE McVeigh #628
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality Report: driver 1 was traveling northbound on Highway 21.  Failed to negotiate a right curve causing vehicle 1 to travel off the left side of the road.  The vehicle overturned several times before striking a tree.  Pronounced on the scene.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
Marty Smith is the acting Editor in Chief as well as the founder of STL.News, Additionally, he is the web designer, hosting manager, and responsible for the SEO of STL.News and affiliate sites. Smith has created multiple aggregator sites to manage a large amount of content reviewed to select what is published on STL.News. The overall objective is to increase the amount of news published to more than 500 articles per day, including general news, political news, and business news. STL.News is and will continue to be a work in progress.

