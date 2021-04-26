Missouri Auto Accident: Result is death to Darrell W. Smith from Hillsboro

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: Resulting in the death of Darrell W. Smith (46) from Hillsboro, Missouri
- Date: April 26, 2021
- Time: 12:32 AM
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
- Driver Name (1): Darrell W. Smith (46) from Hillsboro, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL – Pronounced on scene by Steve Hatfield of the Washington County Coroner’s Office at 0041
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Harley Davidson FXSTB
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210197364
- County: Washington County Missouri
- Location: North Highway 21 at Woodhaven Road
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound
- Investigated by: Trooper TE McVeigh #628
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: Fatality Report: driver 1 was traveling northbound on Highway 21. Failed to negotiate a right curve causing vehicle 1 to travel off the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned several times before striking a tree. Pronounced on the scene.
