Missouri Auto Accident: Pedestrian Kathleen Staten of East St. Louis Dead

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving death of pedestrian, Kathleen Staten (61) of east St. Louis

Date: January 29, 2021 Time: 8:50 pm Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Ashley M. Hardesty (32) of Auxvasse, Missouri – strikes pedestrian, Kathleen Staten (61) of East St. Louis Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Unknown Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2013 Nissan Altima Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210047736 County: Callaway County Location: I-70 westbound just east of 153 mile marker Driver Insurance (1): Safeco Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound Investigated by: Trooper CA Volle #738 Troop: Troop F Misc. Information: vehicle was traveling west on I-70 in the left lane. It changed lanes and struck a pedestrian standing in the driving lane. Pedestian was pronouned on scene by paramedia Greg Leary with Callaway County Ambulance at 2120 hours.

