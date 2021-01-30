Saturday, January 30WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident: Pedestrian Kathleen Staten of East St. Louis Dead

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving death of pedestrian, Kathleen Staten (61) of east St. Louis

  1. Date: January 29, 2021
  2. Time: 8:50 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Ashley M. Hardesty (32) of Auxvasse, Missouri – strikes pedestrian, Kathleen Staten (61) of East St. Louis
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1):  Unknown
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2013 Nissan Altima
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210047736
  11. County: Callaway County
  12. Location: I-70 westbound just east of 153 mile marker
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Safeco
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper CA Volle #738
  17. Troop: Troop F
  18. Misc. Information: vehicle was traveling west on I-70 in the left lane. It changed lanes and struck a pedestrian standing in the driving lane. Pedestian was pronouned on scene by paramedia Greg Leary with Callaway County Ambulance at 2120 hours.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
