Missouri Auto Accident: Pedestrian Kathleen Staten of East St. Louis Dead

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving death of pedestrian, Kathleen Staten (61) of east St. Louis
- Date: January 29, 2021
- Time: 8:50 pm
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Ashley M. Hardesty (32) of Auxvasse, Missouri – strikes pedestrian, Kathleen Staten (61) of East St. Louis
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Unknown
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2013 Nissan Altima
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210047736
- County: Callaway County
- Location: I-70 westbound just east of 153 mile marker
- Driver Insurance (1): Safeco
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: Trooper CA Volle #738
- Troop: Troop F
- Misc. Information: vehicle was traveling west on I-70 in the left lane. It changed lanes and struck a pedestrian standing in the driving lane. Pedestian was pronouned on scene by paramedia Greg Leary with Callaway County Ambulance at 2120 hours.
