Missouri Auto Accident – One Death, Two Serious Injuries – Festus, MO

BySTLNEWS

Feb 9, 2021 , , , , , , ,
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to inform this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of Jimi D. Williams and serious injuries for Jimi L. Williams and Scott G. Hiller, all from Festus, Missouri

  1. Date: February 8, 2021
  2. Time: 7:16 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 2 (two)
  4. Driver Name (1): Scott G. Hiller (50) from Festus, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Jimi L. Williams (41) from Festus, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): FATAL for occupant Jimi D. Williams (19) and driver Jimi L. Williams (19) in serious condition
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2020 Honda Civic
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2000 Buick Lasabre
  10. Incident ID Number: 210064361
  11. County: Jefferson County
  12. Location: Route A west of Pioneer Road
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): The General
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: 1 was westbound, and 2 was eastbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL AR Flannery #551
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality Report – vehicle 1 was traveling westbound on Route A. Vehicle 2 traveled eastbound on Route A. Driver 2 lost control on the ice and snow-covered roadway. Vehicle 2 crossed the center line and began to skid. The front of Vehicle 1 struck the passenger side of vehicle 2. The impact caused both vehicles to travel off the right side of the roadway. Passenger 2 was pronounced at Mercy Hospital Jefferson at 2002 by Dr. Edwards.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use

