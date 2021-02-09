Missouri Auto Accident – One Death, Two Serious Injuries – Festus, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to inform this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of Jimi D. Williams and serious injuries for Jimi L. Williams and Scott G. Hiller, all from Festus, Missouri
- Date: February 8, 2021
- Time: 7:16 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 2 (two)
- Driver Name (1): Scott G. Hiller (50) from Festus, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Jimi L. Williams (41) from Festus, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): FATAL for occupant Jimi D. Williams (19) and driver Jimi L. Williams (19) in serious condition
- Vehicle Description (1): 2020 Honda Civic
- Vehicle Description (2): 2000 Buick Lasabre
- Incident ID Number: 210064361
- County: Jefferson County
- Location: Route A west of Pioneer Road
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): The General
- Vehicle (s) Direction: 1 was westbound, and 2 was eastbound
- Investigated by: CPL AR Flannery #551
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: Fatality Report – vehicle 1 was traveling westbound on Route A. Vehicle 2 traveled eastbound on Route A. Driver 2 lost control on the ice and snow-covered roadway. Vehicle 2 crossed the center line and began to skid. The front of Vehicle 1 struck the passenger side of vehicle 2. The impact caused both vehicles to travel off the right side of the roadway. Passenger 2 was pronounced at Mercy Hospital Jefferson at 2002 by Dr. Edwards.
