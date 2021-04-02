Missouri Auto Accident: Moderate injuries to Vickey I. Cross

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in moderate injuries to Vickey I. Cross (66) from Springfield, Missouri, and Michael D. Wood (21) from Springfield, Missouri

Date: April 2, 2021 Time: 9:45 am Number of Vehicles: Two (2) Driver Name (1): Vickey I. Cross (66) from Springfield, Missouri Driver Name (2): Michael D. Wood (21) from Springfield, Missouri Injury Driver (1): Moderate Injury Driver (2): Unknown Vehicle Description (1): 2014 Cadillac CTS Vehicle Description (2): 2012 Dodge 2500 Incident ID Number: 21053953 County: Greene County Location: Route T approximately 4 miles west of Springfield, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): Farmer’s Insurance Driver Insurance (2): GEICO Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle 1 was westbound while vehicle 2 was northbound Investigated by: Trooper GT Hackett #559 Troop: Troop D Misc. Information: Crash occurred as vehicle 1 traveled into the path of vehicle 2. Driver 1 (Vickey I Cross) was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

