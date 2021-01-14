Missouri Auto Accident – Mikhail Zalozh – Mathew Curry – Pettis County

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this news, but wish everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri auto accident reported:

Incident ID Number: 210021307 Date: January 14, 2021 Time: 7:30 am County: Pettis Location: Main Street Road west of Quisenberry Road Number of Vehicles: 2 Vehicle Description: N/A Driver Name (1): Mikhail K. Zalozh, 77 of Sedalia, Missouri Driver Name (2): Mathew G. Curry, 22 of Columbia, Missouri Injury Name (1): Fatal Injury Name (2): Minor Driver Insurance: Zalozh had insurance with Grinnell Ins. while Curry did not have insurance Vehicle Direction: Driver 1 as westbound while driver 2 was eastbound Misc. Information – Both vehicles crossed center line and hit headon.

