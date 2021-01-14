Missouri Auto Accident – Mikhail Zalozh – Mathew Curry – Pettis County

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this news, but wish everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri auto accident reported:
- Incident ID Number: 210021307
- Date: January 14, 2021
- Time: 7:30 am
- County: Pettis
- Location: Main Street Road west of Quisenberry Road
- Number of Vehicles: 2
- Vehicle Description: N/A
- Driver Name (1): Mikhail K. Zalozh, 77 of Sedalia, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Mathew G. Curry, 22 of Columbia, Missouri
- Injury Name (1): Fatal
- Injury Name (2): Minor
- Driver Insurance: Zalozh had insurance with Grinnell Ins. while Curry did not have insurance
- Vehicle Direction: Driver 1 as westbound while driver 2 was eastbound
- Misc. Information – Both vehicles crossed center line and hit headon.
