Missouri Auto Accident – Mikhail Zalozh – Mathew Curry – Pettis County

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this news, but wish everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri auto accident reported:

  1. Incident ID Number: 210021307
  2. Date: January 14, 2021
  3. Time: 7:30 am
  4. County: Pettis
  5. Location: Main Street Road west of Quisenberry Road
  6. Number of Vehicles: 2
  7. Vehicle Description: N/A
  8. Driver Name (1): Mikhail K. Zalozh, 77 of Sedalia, Missouri
  9. Driver Name (2): Mathew G. Curry, 22 of Columbia, Missouri
  10. Injury Name (1): Fatal
  11. Injury Name (2): Minor
  12. Driver Insurance: Zalozh had insurance with Grinnell Ins. while Curry did not have insurance
  13. Vehicle Direction: Driver 1 as westbound while driver 2 was eastbound
  14. Misc. Information – Both vehicles crossed center line and hit headon.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws

 