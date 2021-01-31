Missouri Auto Accident – Michael L. Lindsey of Fredericktown, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in death of Michael L. Lindsey (70) from Fredericktown, Missouri
- Date: January 30, 2021
- Time: 5:33 pm
- Number of Vehicles: One 1 (One)
- Driver Name (1): Michael L. Lindsey (70) of Fredericktown, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2007 Ford F-150
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210048794
- County: Madison County
- Location: HWY Z-1 Mile East Fredericktown, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: Trooper TJ Sappington #520
- Troop: Troop E
- Misc. Information: Fatality Report – crash occured as vehicle traveled off left side of roadway. Driver overreacted traveled to right side of roadway and struck a tree. Pronounced at Madison Medial Center by Dr. Mohamed Kuziez at 18:16.
