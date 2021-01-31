Sunday, January 31WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident – Michael L. Lindsey of Fredericktown, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in death of Michael L. Lindsey (70) from Fredericktown, Missouri

  1. Date: January 30, 2021
  2. Time: 5:33 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: One 1 (One)
  4. Driver Name (1): Michael L. Lindsey (70) of Fredericktown, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2007 Ford F-150
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210048794
  11. County: Madison County
  12. Location: HWY Z-1 Mile East Fredericktown, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper TJ Sappington #520
  17. Troop: Troop E
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality Report – crash occured as vehicle traveled off left side of roadway.  Driver overreacted traveled to right side of roadway and struck a tree.  Pronounced at Madison Medial Center by Dr. Mohamed Kuziez at 18:16.

