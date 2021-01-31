Missouri Auto Accident – Michael L. Lindsey of Fredericktown, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in death of Michael L. Lindsey (70) from Fredericktown, Missouri

Date: January 30, 2021 Time: 5:33 pm Number of Vehicles: One 1 (One) Driver Name (1): Michael L. Lindsey (70) of Fredericktown, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2007 Ford F-150 Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210048794 County: Madison County Location: HWY Z-1 Mile East Fredericktown, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): Unknown Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound Investigated by: Trooper TJ Sappington #520 Troop: Troop E Misc. Information: Fatality Report – crash occured as vehicle traveled off left side of roadway. Driver overreacted traveled to right side of roadway and struck a tree. Pronounced at Madison Medial Center by Dr. Mohamed Kuziez at 18:16.

