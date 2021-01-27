Wednesday, January 27WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident Involving William R. Burns – Camdenton, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.   We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving William R. Burns (52) from Camdenton, Missouri

  1. Date: January 26, 2021
  2. Time: 6:20 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): William R. Burns (52) of Camdenton, Missouri – transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2004 Ford F-350
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210042067
  11. County: Camden County
  12. Location: Spencer Creek Road east of Route D
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL BJ Blankendeker #895
  17. Troop: Troop F
  18. Misc. Information: vehicle traveled eastbound on Spencer Creek Road, crossed the center of roadway, overreacted began to skid traveling off the right side of roadway striking a tree.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
  • It is always a great idea to reviews the laws designed to protect drivers, occupants and more – Missouri Driver Guide – PDF
