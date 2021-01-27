Missouri Auto Accident Involving William R. Burns – Camdenton, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Date: January 26, 2021 Time: 6:20 pm Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): William R. Burns (52) of Camdenton, Missouri – transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Serious Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2004 Ford F-350 Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210042067 County: Camden County Location: Spencer Creek Road east of Route D Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound Investigated by: CPL BJ Blankendeker #895 Troop: Troop F Misc. Information: vehicle traveled eastbound on Spencer Creek Road, crossed the center of roadway, overreacted began to skid traveling off the right side of roadway striking a tree.

