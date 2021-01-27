Missouri Auto Accident Involving William R. Burns – Camdenton, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving William R. Burns (52) from Camdenton, Missouri
- Date: January 26, 2021
- Time: 6:20 pm
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): William R. Burns (52) of Camdenton, Missouri – transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2004 Ford F-350
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210042067
- County: Camden County
- Location: Spencer Creek Road east of Route D
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: CPL BJ Blankendeker #895
- Troop: Troop F
- Misc. Information: vehicle traveled eastbound on Spencer Creek Road, crossed the center of roadway, overreacted began to skid traveling off the right side of roadway striking a tree.
