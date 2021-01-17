Missouri Auto Accident Involving William H. Lackey of Ozark, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: William H. Lackey of Ozark, Missouri
- Date: January 17, 2021
- Time: 11:00 am
- Number of Vehicles: 1
- Driver Name (1): William H. Lackey – 62 years old of Ozark, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Moderate Injury
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2020 Chevrolet Silverado
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210026775
- County: Christian County
- Location: Route F 1/4 Mile West of Ozark
- Driver Insurance (1): Expired
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: Sgt C Stallcup #1105
- Troop: Troop D
- Misc. Information: Driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck an embankment.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drink under the influence of alcohol or drugs use