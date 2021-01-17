Sunday, January 17States Top Leading News (STL.News)

Missouri Auto Accident Involving William H. Lackey of Ozark, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: William H. Lackey of Ozark, Missouri

  1. Date: January 17, 2021
  2. Time: 11:00 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1
  4. Driver Name (1): William H. Lackey – 62 years old of Ozark, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Moderate Injury
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2020 Chevrolet Silverado
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210026775
  11. County: Christian County
  12. Location: Route F 1/4 Mile West of Ozark
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Expired
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: Sgt C Stallcup #1105
  17. Troop: Troop D
  18. Misc. Information: Driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck an embankment.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drink under the influence of alcohol or drugs use
