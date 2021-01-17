Missouri Auto Accident Involving William H. Lackey of Ozark, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: William H. Lackey of Ozark, Missouri

Date: January 17, 2021 Time: 11:00 am Number of Vehicles: 1 Driver Name (1): William H. Lackey – 62 years old of Ozark, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Moderate Injury Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210026775 County: Christian County Location: Route F 1/4 Mile West of Ozark Driver Insurance (1): Expired Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound Investigated by: Sgt C Stallcup #1105 Troop: Troop D Misc. Information: Driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck an embankment.

It is the law in Missouri to: