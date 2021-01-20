Missouri Auto Accident Involving Two Women from Indianapolis, IN

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: Katharyn E. Childress (41) and Tina M. Thompson (54) both from Indianapolis, Indiana
- Date: January 20, 2021
- Time: 2:41 am
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Katharyn E. Childress (41) of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Occupant (s): Tina M. Thompson (54) of Indianapolis, Indiana
- Vehicle Description (1): 2001 Cadillac Deville
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210030951
- County: Phelps County
- Location: I-44 eastbound at the 184 mile marker in Rolla, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: Trooper JR Chronister #206
- Troop: Troop I
- Misc. Information: Vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and went airborne striking the overpass and overturned. Both driver and occupant injuries as “serious” and was transported to Phelps Health in Rolla, Missouri
