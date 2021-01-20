Missouri Auto Accident Involving Two Women from Indianapolis, IN

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Katharyn E. Childress (41) and Tina M. Thompson (54) both from Indianapolis, Indiana

Date: January 20, 2021 Time: 2:41 am Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Katharyn E. Childress (41) of Indianapolis, Indiana Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Serious Injury Driver (2): N/A Occupant (s): Tina M. Thompson (54) of Indianapolis, Indiana Vehicle Description (1): 2001 Cadillac Deville Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210030951 County: Phelps County Location: I-44 eastbound at the 184 mile marker in Rolla, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound Investigated by: Trooper JR Chronister #206 Troop: Troop I Misc. Information: Vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and went airborne striking the overpass and overturned. Both driver and occupant injuries as “serious” and was transported to Phelps Health in Rolla, Missouri

