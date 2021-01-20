Wednesday, January 20States Top Leading News (STL.News)

Missouri Auto Accident Involving Two Women from Indianapolis, IN

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Katharyn E. Childress (41) and Tina M. Thompson (54) both from Indianapolis, Indiana

  1. Date: January 20, 2021
  2. Time: 2:41 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Katharyn E. Childress (41) of Indianapolis, Indiana
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Occupant (s): Tina M. Thompson (54) of Indianapolis, Indiana
  9. Vehicle Description (1): 2001 Cadillac Deville
  10. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  11. Incident ID Number: 210030951
  12. County: Phelps County
  13. Location: I-44 eastbound at the 184 mile marker in Rolla, Missouri
  14. Driver Insurance (1): None
  15. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  16. Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
  17. Investigated by: Trooper JR Chronister #206
  18. Troop: Troop I
  19. Misc. Information: Vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and went airborne striking the overpass and overturned. Both driver and occupant injuries as “serious” and was transported to Phelps Health in Rolla, Missouri

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
READ  Indiana Governor Holcomb & Purdue appoint LeBlanc As State Chemist