Missouri Auto Accident Involving Two St. Louis Residents

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Alex Matukin (20) and Lejla Sinanovic (21) from St. Louis, Missouri
- Date: February 7, 2021
- Time: 12:40 am
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (One)
- Driver Name (1): Alex Matukin (20) and occupant, Lejla Sinanovic (21) both from St. Louis, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Minor – Occupant has moderate injury
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210061398
- County: St. Louis County
- Location: I-270 southbound of I-44
- Driver Insurance (1): Safeco
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Southbound
- Investigated by: Trooper BA Teague #1385
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: vehicle lost control on the roadway, traveled off the right side of road and struck guardrail.
