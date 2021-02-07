General

Missouri Auto Accident Involving Two St. Louis Residents

BySTLNEWS

Feb 7, 2021 , , , , ,
Missouri Auto Accident Involving Two St. Louis Residents

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Alex Matukin (20) and Lejla Sinanovic (21) from St. Louis, Missouri

  1. Date: February 7, 2021
  2. Time: 12:40 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (One)
  4. Driver Name (1): Alex Matukin (20) and occupant, Lejla Sinanovic (21) both from St. Louis, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Minor – Occupant has moderate injury
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210061398
  11. County: St. Louis County
  12. Location: I-270 southbound of I-44
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Safeco
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Southbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper BA Teague #1385
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: vehicle lost control on the roadway, traveled off the right side of road and struck guardrail.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General

Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand – massive flood in India

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS
General

St. Louis, MO: Tensions rise at jail due to COVID-19 pandemic

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Europe News: COVID-19 lock-down restriction protests continues

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS

Leave a Reply

You missed

General

Missouri Auto Accident Involving Two St. Louis Residents

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand – massive flood in India

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS
General

St. Louis, MO: Tensions rise at jail due to COVID-19 pandemic

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Europe News: COVID-19 lock-down restriction protests continues

Feb 7, 2021 STLNEWS