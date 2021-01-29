Missouri Auto Accident – Involving Travis L. Swearengin of Columbia, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Fatal – Travis L. Swearengin (32) from Columbia, Missouri

Date: January 29, 2021 Time: 5:35 pm Number of Vehicles: Driver Name (1): Travis L. Swearengin (32) of Columbia, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210047450 County: Maries County Location: HWY 63 Inside Vichy City Limits Driver Insurance (1): Unknown Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound Investigated by: CPL MD Ward #1208 Troop: Troop I Misc. Information: FATAL Crash – vehicle was traveling northbound when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck two buildings and overturned them came on its top in a driveway. Driver was pronounced at 1835 by Maries County Coroner David Martin.

