Missouri Auto Accident – Involving Travis L. Swearengin of Columbia, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: Fatal – Travis L. Swearengin (32) from Columbia, Missouri
- Date: January 29, 2021
- Time: 5:35 pm
- Number of Vehicles:
- Driver Name (1): Travis L. Swearengin (32) of Columbia, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2018 Chevrolet Silverado
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210047450
- County: Maries County
- Location: HWY 63 Inside Vichy City Limits
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound
- Investigated by: CPL MD Ward #1208
- Troop: Troop I
- Misc. Information: FATAL Crash – vehicle was traveling northbound when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck two buildings and overturned them came on its top in a driveway. Driver was pronounced at 1835 by Maries County Coroner David Martin.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use