Missouri Auto Accident – Involving Travis L. Swearengin of Columbia, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Fatal – Travis L. Swearengin (32) from Columbia, Missouri

  1. Date: January 29, 2021
  2. Time: 5:35 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles:
  4. Driver Name (1): Travis L. Swearengin (32) of Columbia, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2018 Chevrolet Silverado
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210047450
  11. County: Maries County
  12. Location: HWY 63 Inside Vichy City Limits
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL MD Ward #1208
  17. Troop: Troop I
  18. Misc. Information: FATAL Crash – vehicle was traveling northbound when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck two buildings and overturned them came on its top in a driveway. Driver was pronounced at 1835 by Maries County Coroner David Martin.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
