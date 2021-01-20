Missouri Auto Accident Involving Stacie R. Jenks of Grant City, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Stacie R. Jenks, 50 years of age from Grant City, Missouri
- Date: January 19, 2021
- Time: 3:50 pm
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Stacie R. Jenks (50) of Grant City, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2002 Lincoln LS
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210030369
- County: Worth County
- Location: HWY 46 east of Briggs Street in Grant City, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: N/A
- Investigated by: Trooper AM Mapel
- Troop: Troop H
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash. Next of kin notified. Vehicle was traveling westbound on HWY 46. Driver lost control and crossed the center line causing the driver to overcorrect, traveled off of the north side of roadway and struck a tree. Vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch facing northeast.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use