Missouri Auto Accident Involving Stacie R. Jenks of Grant City, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Stacie R. Jenks, 50 years of age from Grant City, Missouri

Date: January 19, 2021 Time: 3:50 pm Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Stacie R. Jenks (50) of Grant City, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2002 Lincoln LS Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210030369 County: Worth County Location: HWY 46 east of Briggs Street in Grant City, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: N/A Investigated by: Trooper AM Mapel Troop: Troop H Misc. Information: Fatality Crash. Next of kin notified. Vehicle was traveling westbound on HWY 46. Driver lost control and crossed the center line causing the driver to overcorrect, traveled off of the north side of roadway and struck a tree. Vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch facing northeast.

