Missouri Auto Accident: Involving Matthew D. Jones from West Plains

Mar 7, 2021 , , , , ,

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving driver, Matthew D. Jones (29) from West Plains, Missouri

  1. Date: March 7, 2021
  2. Time: 1:00 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
  4. Driver Name (1): Matthew D. Jones (29) from West Plains, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2020 Harley Davidson
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210108065
  11. County: Howell County
  12. Location: HWY AP, 7 miles southwest of Willow Springs, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: southbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper JM Kenyon #1213
  17. Troop: Troop G
  18. Misc. Information: lost control of the vehicle (motorcycle) while attempting to make a right-hand turn.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

 

