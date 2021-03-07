Missouri Auto Accident: Involving Matthew D. Jones from West Plains

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving driver, Matthew D. Jones (29) from West Plains, Missouri
- Date: March 7, 2021
- Time: 1:00 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
- Driver Name (1): Matthew D. Jones (29) from West Plains, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2020 Harley Davidson
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210108065
- County: Howell County
- Location: HWY AP, 7 miles southwest of Willow Springs, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: southbound
- Investigated by: Trooper JM Kenyon #1213
- Troop: Troop G
- Misc. Information: lost control of the vehicle (motorcycle) while attempting to make a right-hand turn.
