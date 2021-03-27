Missouri Auto Accident: Involving Juvenile, and Kenneth R. Collins
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Juvenile (17) from Pottersville, Missouri, and Kenneth R. Collins (58) from West Plains, Missouri

  1. Date: March 26, 2021
  2. Time: 5:40 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
  4. Driver Name (1): Juvenile (17) from Pottersville, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Kenneth R. Collins (58) from West Plains, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): Minor
  7. Injury Driver (2): Minor – occupant encountered serious injuries
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2003 Chevrolet Silverado
  10. Incident ID Number: 210142112
  11. County: Howell County
  12. Location: MO 14 – 2 miles west of West Plains, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
  14. Driver Insurance (2): Shelter
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Both were westbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper JM Kenyon #1213
  17. Troop: Troop G
  18. Misc. Information: Vehicle 2 was stopped turning into a county road, and vehicle 1 failed to stop striking vehicle 2 in the rear.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

