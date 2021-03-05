Missouri Auto Accident Involving Justin D. Gibbs from Kansas City

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involved driver, Justin D. Gibbs (37) from Kansas City, Missouri
- Date: March 4, 2021
- Time: 11:19
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
- Driver Name (1): Justin D. Gibbs (37) from Kansas City, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2005 Saturn
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210103213
- County: Ray County
- Location: MO-210 west of Union Road
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: westbound
- Investigated by: Trooper NT OTT #965
- Troop: Troop A
- Misc. Information: crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. It struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned. The driver was transported to St. Lukes by Life Flight Eagle.
