Missouri Auto Accident Involving Justin D. Gibbs from Kansas City

BySTLNEWS

Mar 5, 2021 , , , , ,

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involved driver, Justin D. Gibbs (37) from Kansas City, Missouri

  1. Date: March 4, 2021
  2. Time: 11:19
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
  4. Driver Name (1): Justin D. Gibbs (37) from Kansas City, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2005 Saturn
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210103213
  11. County: Ray County
  12. Location: MO-210 west of Union Road
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: westbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper NT OTT #965
  17. Troop: Troop A
  18. Misc. Information: crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road.  It struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned.  The driver was transported to St. Lukes by Life Flight Eagle.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

