Missouri Auto Accident Involving Jeramiah T. Durbin of Neosho, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Jeramiah T. Durbin (40) of Neosho, Missouri

Date: January 20, 2021 Time: 9:00 pm Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Jeramiah T. Durbin, male, 40 from Neosho, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2011 Ford F250 Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210032381 County: Newton County Location: Old US HWY 60 6 miles west of Neosho, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): Unknown Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound Investigated by: CPL KR Sanders #636 Troop: D Misc. Information: crash occurred a traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and overturned. Pronounced deceased at scene at 2101 by Newton County Coroner Jerry Deens.

