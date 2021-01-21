Thursday, January 21WE ARE OPEN TO ACCEPT GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident Involving Jeramiah T. Durbin of Neosho, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Jeramiah T. Durbin (40) of Neosho, Missouri

  1. Date: January 20, 2021
  2. Time: 9:00 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Jeramiah T. Durbin, male, 40 from Neosho, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2011 Ford F250
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210032381
  11. County: Newton County
  12. Location: Old US HWY 60 6 miles west of Neosho, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL KR Sanders #636
  17. Troop: D
  18. Misc. Information: crash occurred a traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and overturned.  Pronounced deceased at scene at 2101 by Newton County Coroner Jerry Deens.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
