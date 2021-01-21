Missouri Auto Accident Involving Jeramiah T. Durbin of Neosho, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Jeramiah T. Durbin (40) of Neosho, Missouri
- Date: January 20, 2021
- Time: 9:00 pm
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Jeramiah T. Durbin, male, 40 from Neosho, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2011 Ford F250
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210032381
- County: Newton County
- Location: Old US HWY 60 6 miles west of Neosho, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: CPL KR Sanders #636
- Troop: D
- Misc. Information: crash occurred a traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and overturned. Pronounced deceased at scene at 2101 by Newton County Coroner Jerry Deens.
