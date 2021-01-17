Sunday, January 17States Top Leading News (STL.News)

Missouri Auto Accident Involving James L. Bowen of Georgia

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: James L. Bowen of Lawrenceville, Geogia

  1. Date: January 17, 2021
  2. Time: 8:36 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1
  4. Driver Name (1): James L. Bowen – Male – 63 from Lawrenceville, Georgia
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2020 Hyundai Elantra
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210026521
  11. County: Moniteau
  12. Location: US 50 Westbound to Business 50 Y-Leg Connector
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper BA Dettenwanger (1323)
  17. Troop: Troop F
  18. Misc. Information: Ran down an embankment and overturned. Transported to University of Missouri Hospital

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs
READ  Missouri Governor Parson Issues "State Home Missouri" Order - COVID-19