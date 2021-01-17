Missouri Auto Accident Involving James L. Bowen of Georgia

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: James L. Bowen of Lawrenceville, Geogia
- Date: January 17, 2021
- Time: 8:36 am
- Number of Vehicles: 1
- Driver Name (1): James L. Bowen – Male – 63 from Lawrenceville, Georgia
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2020 Hyundai Elantra
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210026521
- County: Moniteau
- Location: US 50 Westbound to Business 50 Y-Leg Connector
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: Trooper BA Dettenwanger (1323)
- Troop: Troop F
- Misc. Information: Ran down an embankment and overturned. Transported to University of Missouri Hospital
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs