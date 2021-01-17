Missouri Auto Accident Involving James L. Bowen of Georgia

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: James L. Bowen of Lawrenceville, Geogia

Date: January 17, 2021 Time: 8:36 am Number of Vehicles: 1 Driver Name (1): James L. Bowen – Male – 63 from Lawrenceville, Georgia Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Serious Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2020 Hyundai Elantra Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210026521 County: Moniteau Location: US 50 Westbound to Business 50 Y-Leg Connector Driver Insurance (1): Unknown Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound Investigated by: Trooper BA Dettenwanger (1323) Troop: Troop F Misc. Information: Ran down an embankment and overturned. Transported to University of Missouri Hospital

It is the law in Missouri to: