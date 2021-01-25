Missouri Auto Accident Involving Fatality of 3 Individuals, Mt. Vernon, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: Fatality Crash – involving Evert L. Hair (85) of Billings, MO, Izik D. Fudge (17) and Navaeh S. Aust (17) both from Mount Vernon, Missouri
- Date: January 24, 2021
- Time: 9:05 pm
- Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
- Driver Name (1): Evert L. Hair (85) of Billings, Missouri – fatal
- Driver Name (2): Izik D. Fudge (17) of Mount Vernon, Missouri – Occupant Navaeh S. Aust (17) of Mount Vernon, Missouri – both fatal injury
- Injury Driver (1): Fatal
- Injury Driver (2): Fatal
- Vehicle Description (1): 2008 Chevrolet Silverado
- Vehicle Description (2): 2002 Honda Civic
- Incident ID Number: 210039365
- County: Lawrence County
- Location: Westbound I-44 5 miles east of Mount Vernon, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): AAA Insurance
- Driver Insurance (2): None
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle #1 eastbound – Vehicle #2 westbound
- Investigated by: Trooper SD Goostree #336
- Troop: Troop D
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash – All Next of Kin Have Been Notified – vehicle #1 traveled the wrong way and struck vehicle #2 head-on. Lawrence Country Corner responded to the scene and pronounced all three subjects at 2113 hours.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use