Missouri Auto Accident Involving Fatality of 3 Individuals, Mt. Vernon, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Fatality Crash – involving Evert L. Hair (85) of Billings, MO, Izik D. Fudge (17) and Navaeh S. Aust (17) both from Mount Vernon, Missouri

  1. Date: January 24, 2021
  2. Time: 9:05 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
  4. Driver Name (1): Evert L. Hair (85) of Billings, Missouri – fatal
  5. Driver Name (2): Izik D. Fudge (17) of Mount Vernon, Missouri – Occupant Navaeh S. Aust (17) of Mount Vernon, Missouri – both fatal injury
  6. Injury Driver (1): Fatal
  7. Injury Driver (2): Fatal
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2008 Chevrolet Silverado
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2002 Honda Civic
  10. Incident ID Number: 210039365
  11. County: Lawrence County
  12. Location: Westbound I-44 5 miles east of Mount Vernon, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): AAA Insurance
  14. Driver Insurance (2):  None
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle #1 eastbound – Vehicle #2 westbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper SD Goostree #336
  17. Troop: Troop D
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality Crash – All Next of Kin Have Been Notified – vehicle #1 traveled the wrong way and struck vehicle #2 head-on. Lawrence Country Corner responded to the scene and pronounced all three subjects at 2113 hours.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
