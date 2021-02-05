Missouri Auto Accident Involving Death of Joseph R Pendarvis

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of Joseph R. Pendarvis (35) of Salem, Arkansas

Date: February 4, 2021 Time: 6:55 pm Number of Vehicles: 1 (One) Driver Name (1): Joseph R. Pendarvis (35) of Salem, Arkansas Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL – pronounced deceased at scene by Dr. Griesmer at 1929 hours. Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 1996 Chevrolet Silverago Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210057157 County: Greene County Location: RT CC 4.5 miles west of Fair Grove, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound Investigated by: Trooper GT Hackett #559 Troop: Troop D Misc. Information: Fatality crash. Next of kin has been notified. Vehicle travled off the roadway and overturned.

