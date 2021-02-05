Friday, February 5WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident Involving Death of Joseph R Pendarvis

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of Joseph R. Pendarvis (35) of Salem, Arkansas

  1. Date: February 4, 2021
  2. Time: 6:55 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (One)
  4. Driver Name (1): Joseph R. Pendarvis (35) of Salem, Arkansas
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL – pronounced deceased at scene by Dr. Griesmer at 1929 hours.
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 1996 Chevrolet Silverago
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210057157
  11. County: Greene County
  12. Location: RT CC 4.5 miles west of Fair Grove, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper GT Hackett #559
  17. Troop: Troop D
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality crash. Next of kin has been notified. Vehicle travled off the roadway and overturned.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
READ
Scott Payne Sentenced for Child Sexual Exploitation Crimes