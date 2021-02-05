Missouri Auto Accident Involving Death of Joseph R Pendarvis

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of Joseph R. Pendarvis (35) of Salem, Arkansas
- Date: February 4, 2021
- Time: 6:55 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (One)
- Driver Name (1): Joseph R. Pendarvis (35) of Salem, Arkansas
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL – pronounced deceased at scene by Dr. Griesmer at 1929 hours.
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 1996 Chevrolet Silverago
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210057157
- County: Greene County
- Location: RT CC 4.5 miles west of Fair Grove, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: Trooper GT Hackett #559
- Troop: Troop D
- Misc. Information: Fatality crash. Next of kin has been notified. Vehicle travled off the roadway and overturned.
