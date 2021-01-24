Missouri Auto Accident Involving Death of Jessie T. Harris of Dearborn, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of driver Jessie T. Harris, 23 of Dearborn, Missouri

Date: January 24, 2021 Time: 1:30 am Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Jessie T. Harris (23 of Dearborn, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2002 Acura RSX Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210038146 County: Clinton County Location: On Route N 3 miles east of Easton Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound Investigated by: Trooper JW Smith Troop: Troop H Misc. Information: accident occurred as vehicle eastbound on Route N. Vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the south side striking an embankment, overturned multiple times ejecting the driver. Driver was pronounced dead at scene by Clinton County Corner at 2:11 on 1/24/2021. Next of kin have been notified.

