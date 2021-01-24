Missouri Auto Accident Involving Death of Jessie T. Harris of Dearborn, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of driver Jessie T. Harris, 23 of Dearborn, Missouri
- Date: January 24, 2021
- Time: 1:30 am
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Jessie T. Harris (23 of Dearborn, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2002 Acura RSX
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210038146
- County: Clinton County
- Location: On Route N 3 miles east of Easton
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: Trooper JW Smith
- Troop: Troop H
- Misc. Information: accident occurred as vehicle eastbound on Route N. Vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the south side striking an embankment, overturned multiple times ejecting the driver. Driver was pronounced dead at scene by Clinton County Corner at 2:11 on 1/24/2021. Next of kin have been notified.
