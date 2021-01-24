Sunday, January 24WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident Involving Death of Jessie T. Harris of Dearborn, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of driver Jessie T. Harris, 23 of Dearborn, Missouri

  1. Date: January 24, 2021
  2. Time: 1:30 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Jessie T. Harris (23 of Dearborn, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2002 Acura RSX
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210038146
  11. County: Clinton County
  12. Location: On Route N 3 miles east of Easton
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper JW Smith
  17. Troop: Troop H
  18. Misc. Information: accident occurred as vehicle eastbound on Route N.  Vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the south side striking an embankment, overturned multiple times ejecting the driver.  Driver was pronounced dead at scene by Clinton County Corner at 2:11 on 1/24/2021.  Next of kin have been notified.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
