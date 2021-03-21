Missouri Auto Accident: Involving Death – McKenna M. Templeton – Festus

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of McKenna M. Templeton (18) from Festus, Missouri

Date: March 19, 2021 Time: 6:43 pm Number of Vehicles: Two (2) Driver Name (1): McKenna M. Templeton (18) from Festus, Missouri Driver Name (2): Lewis A. Riddick 3rd (55) from Perryville, Missouri Injury Driver (1): FATAL – Pronounced on the scene Injury Driver (2): Unknown Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Ford Escape Vehicle Description (2): 2006 Freightliner Conventional Incident ID Number: 210129080 County: Ste Genevieve Location: I-55 Southbound at the 146.4-mile marker Driver Insurance (1): American Family Driver Insurance (2): National Interstate Vehicle (s) Direction: Both were southbound Investigated by: Trooper NV Jannin #453 and SGT TG Pulley #1160 of MCIU #4 Troop: Troop C Misc. Information: Fatality crash report; both vehicles were traveling southbound on I-55. Driver 1 executed a lane change to the left. The front right of vehicle 1 struck the towed unit of vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 began to overturn, ejecting driver 1, and then struck a guard rail. Driver 1 fatality was pronounced at 1925 hours by STE Genevieve County Corner Eric Basler, assisted by SGT AH Michajliczenko.

