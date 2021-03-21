STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Header Advertise
General

Missouri Auto Accident: Involving Death – McKenna M. Templeton – Festus

STLNEWS
Missouri Auto Accident: Involving Death - McKenna M. Templeton - Festus

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving the death of McKenna M. Templeton (18) from Festus, Missouri

  1. Date: March 19, 2021
  2. Time: 6:43 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
  4. Driver Name (1): McKenna M. Templeton (18) from Festus, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Lewis A. Riddick 3rd (55) from Perryville, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL – Pronounced on the scene
  7. Injury Driver (2): Unknown
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Ford Escape
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2006 Freightliner Conventional
  10. Incident ID Number: 210129080
  11. County: Ste Genevieve
  12. Location: I-55 Southbound at the 146.4-mile marker
  13. Driver Insurance (1): American Family
  14. Driver Insurance (2): National Interstate
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Both were southbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper NV Jannin #453 and SGT TG Pulley #1160 of MCIU #4
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality crash report; both vehicles were traveling southbound on I-55. Driver 1 executed a lane change to the left. The front right of vehicle 1 struck the towed unit of vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 began to overturn, ejecting driver 1, and then struck a guard rail. Driver 1 fatality was pronounced at 1925 hours by STE Genevieve County Corner Eric Basler, assisted by SGT AH Michajliczenko.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
Russellville: Amanda Rapp Sentenced for Kidnapping Previous post Russellville: Amanda Rapp Sentenced for Kidnapping
UK News: police scuffle with anti-lock-down protesters Next post UK News: police scuffle with anti-lock-down protesters

Leave a Reply

Close
Social profiles

Related Post