Missouri Auto Accident Involving Daryl Jacobs Jr. of Florissant, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Daryl Jacobs Jr (36) of Florissant, Missouri
- Date: January 17, 2021
- Time: 8:07 pm
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Daryl Jacobs Jr.
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Fatal
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2014 Jeep Wrangler
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210027622
- County: St. Louis County
- Location: Northbound I-70 north of Airport Road
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound
- Investigated by: Trooper ER Besserud (259)
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: Fatality Report – vehicle was traveling northbound on I-170 at a high rate of speed, lost control and traveled off the roadway, down into a ditch and overturned. Jacobs pronounced dead on scene by Berkeley EMS personnel at 2018 hours. Accident was assisted by Msgt ME Broniec (598) and Trooper SW Wulser (897.
