Missouri Auto Accident Involving Daryl Jacobs Jr. of Florissant, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Daryl Jacobs Jr (36) of Florissant, Missouri

Date: January 17, 2021 Time: 8:07 pm Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Daryl Jacobs Jr. Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Fatal Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2014 Jeep Wrangler Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210027622 County: St. Louis County Location: Northbound I-70 north of Airport Road Driver Insurance (1): Unknown Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound Investigated by: Trooper ER Besserud (259) Troop: Troop C Misc. Information: Fatality Report – vehicle was traveling northbound on I-170 at a high rate of speed, lost control and traveled off the roadway, down into a ditch and overturned. Jacobs pronounced dead on scene by Berkeley EMS personnel at 2018 hours. Accident was assisted by Msgt ME Broniec (598) and Trooper SW Wulser (897.

