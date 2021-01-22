Missouri Auto Accident Involving Cody L. Frohock of Jackson, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: Serious injury – Cody L. Frohock, 31 years of age from Jackson, Missouri
- Date: January 22, 2021
- Time: 12:01 am
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Cody L. Frohock, 31 of Jackson, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2011 Ford Focus
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210034242
- County: Cape Girardeau County
- Location: Route EE 2 miles west of Chaffee, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: Trooper LJ Haggett #593
- Troop: Troop E
- Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle ran off roadway and struck a guardrail damaging state property, 30 feet of guardrail. Driver was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Cape Girrardeau, Missouri
