Missouri Auto Accident Involving Cody L. Frohock of Jackson, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Serious injury – Cody L. Frohock, 31 years of age from Jackson, Missouri

Date: January 22, 2021 Time: 12:01 am Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Cody L. Frohock, 31 of Jackson, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Serious Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2011 Ford Focus Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210034242 County: Cape Girardeau County Location: Route EE 2 miles west of Chaffee, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound Investigated by: Trooper LJ Haggett #593 Troop: Troop E Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle ran off roadway and struck a guardrail damaging state property, 30 feet of guardrail. Driver was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Cape Girrardeau, Missouri

