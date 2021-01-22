Friday, January 22WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident Involving Cody L. Frohock of Jackson, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Serious injury – Cody L. Frohock, 31 years of age from Jackson, Missouri

  1. Date: January 22, 2021
  2. Time: 12:01 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Cody L. Frohock, 31 of Jackson, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2011 Ford Focus
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210034242
  11. County: Cape Girardeau County
  12. Location: Route EE 2 miles west of Chaffee, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper LJ Haggett #593
  17. Troop: Troop E
  18. Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle ran off roadway and struck a guardrail damaging state property, 30 feet of guardrail.  Driver was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Cape Girrardeau, Missouri

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
