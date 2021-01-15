Friday, January 15STATES TOP LEADING NEWS

Missouri Auto Accident: involving Cindy B. Wrenfrow from Joplin

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: fatality victim is Cindy B. Wrenfrow of Joplin

  1. Date: January 15, 2021
  2. Time: 1:30 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1
  4. Driver Name (1): Cindy B. Wrenfrow, 56 of Joplin, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2006 Honda Pilot
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210022900
  11. County: Jasper
  12. Location: MO 171, 1 mile east of Carterville, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Yes (AllState)
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: N/A
  16. Investigated by: Trooper, JD Fischer #493
  17. Troop: D
  18. Misc. Information: Traveled off right side of road and struck a rock embankment. Pronounced on scene by Jasper County Corner

