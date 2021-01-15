Missouri Auto Accident: involving Cindy B. Wrenfrow from Joplin

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: fatality victim is Cindy B. Wrenfrow of Joplin

Date: January 15, 2021 Time: 1:30 am Number of Vehicles: 1 Driver Name (1): Cindy B. Wrenfrow, 56 of Joplin, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): FATAL Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2006 Honda Pilot Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210022900 County: Jasper Location: MO 171, 1 mile east of Carterville, Missouri Driver Insurance (1): Yes (AllState) Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: N/A Investigated by: Trooper, JD Fischer #493 Troop: D Misc. Information: Traveled off right side of road and struck a rock embankment. Pronounced on scene by Jasper County Corner

