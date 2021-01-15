Missouri Auto Accident: involving Cindy B. Wrenfrow from Joplin

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: fatality victim is Cindy B. Wrenfrow of Joplin
- Date: January 15, 2021
- Time: 1:30 am
- Number of Vehicles: 1
- Driver Name (1): Cindy B. Wrenfrow, 56 of Joplin, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2006 Honda Pilot
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210022900
- County: Jasper
- Location: MO 171, 1 mile east of Carterville, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Yes (AllState)
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: N/A
- Investigated by: Trooper, JD Fischer #493
- Troop: D
- Misc. Information: Traveled off right side of road and struck a rock embankment. Pronounced on scene by Jasper County Corner
