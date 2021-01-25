Missouri Auto Accident Involving Christina A. Stanbery of Fayette, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Christina A. Stanbery (22) of Fayette, Missouri

Date: January 25, 2021 Time: 12:05 am Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Christina A. Stanbery (22) of Fayette, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Serious Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 1991 Ford Ranger Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210039495 County: Howard County Location: Highway 240 and County Road 436 Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound Investigated by: CPL ZA Czerniewski #461 Troop: Troop F Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle traveled off the right side of roadway, struck a ditch and fence.

