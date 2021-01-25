Missouri Auto Accident Involving Christina A. Stanbery of Fayette, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Christina A. Stanbery (22) of Fayette, Missouri
- Date: January 25, 2021
- Time: 12:05 am
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Christina A. Stanbery (22) of Fayette, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 1991 Ford Ranger
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210039495
- County: Howard County
- Location: Highway 240 and County Road 436
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: CPL ZA Czerniewski #461
- Troop: Troop F
- Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle traveled off the right side of roadway, struck a ditch and fence.
