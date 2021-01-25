Monday, January 25WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident Involving Christina A. Stanbery of Fayette, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

  1. Date: January 25, 2021
  2. Time: 12:05 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Christina A. Stanbery (22) of Fayette, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Serious
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 1991 Ford Ranger
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210039495
  11. County: Howard County
  12. Location: Highway 240 and County Road 436
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL ZA Czerniewski #461
  17. Troop: Troop F
  18. Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle traveled off the right side of roadway, struck a ditch and fence.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
