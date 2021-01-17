Missouri Auto Accident Involving Bradley A Moddes from Columbia, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Bradley A. Moddes from Columbia, Missouri
- Date: January 17, 2021
- Time: 3:40 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 1
- Driver Name (1): Bradley A. Moddes – 30 – from Columbia, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Moderate
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 1986 Pontiac 6000
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210027212
- County: Cole County
- Location: US 54 Eastbound at Old Ridge Road
- Driver Insurance (1): None
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: Trooper CA Winter #1113
- Troop: Troop F
- Misc. Information: Subject traveled off the right side of roadway and struck media cables. Moddes was transported by Cole County Ambulance to Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri
