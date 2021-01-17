Missouri Auto Accident Involving Bradley A Moddes from Columbia, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Bradley A. Moddes from Columbia, Missouri

Date: January 17, 2021 Time: 3:40 pm Number of Vehicles: 1 Driver Name (1): Bradley A. Moddes – 30 – from Columbia, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Moderate Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 1986 Pontiac 6000 Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210027212 County: Cole County Location: US 54 Eastbound at Old Ridge Road Driver Insurance (1): None Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound Investigated by: Trooper CA Winter #1113 Troop: Troop F Misc. Information: Subject traveled off the right side of roadway and struck media cables. Moddes was transported by Cole County Ambulance to Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri

