Missouri Auto Accident Involving Bradley A Moddes from Columbia, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Bradley A. Moddes from Columbia, Missouri

  1. Date: January 17, 2021
  2. Time: 3:40 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1
  4. Driver Name (1): Bradley A. Moddes – 30 – from Columbia, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): Moderate
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 1986 Pontiac 6000
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210027212
  11. County: Cole County
  12. Location: US 54 Eastbound at Old Ridge Road
  13. Driver Insurance (1): None
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper CA Winter #1113
  17. Troop: Troop F
  18. Misc. Information: Subject traveled off the right side of roadway and struck media cables.  Moddes was transported by Cole County Ambulance to Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do not operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs

 

