Missouri Auto Accident Involving Anthony W. Howard of High Hill, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: Anthony W. Howard (38) of High Hill, Missouri
- Date: January 18, 2021
- Time: 2:25 am
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Male – Anthony W. Howard (38) of High Hill, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Serious
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2012 Cadillac SRX
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210027868
- County: St. Louis County
- Location: Eastbound Interstate 64 east of Chesterfield Parkway East
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: Trooper AD Baker (151)
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: vehicle was traveling eastbound on interstate 64 and traveled off the right side of the roadway then struck an embankment and the ground before overturning to the roadway and ejecting driver. Howard was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Monarch Fire Protection District.
