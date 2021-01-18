Missouri Auto Accident Involving Anthony W. Howard of High Hill, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: Anthony W. Howard (38) of High Hill, Missouri

Date: January 18, 2021 Time: 2:25 am Number of Vehicles: One (1) Driver Name (1): Male – Anthony W. Howard (38) of High Hill, Missouri Driver Name (2): N/A Injury Driver (1): Serious Injury Driver (2): N/A Vehicle Description (1): 2012 Cadillac SRX Vehicle Description (2): N/A Incident ID Number: 210027868 County: St. Louis County Location: Eastbound Interstate 64 east of Chesterfield Parkway East Driver Insurance (1): Unknown Driver Insurance (2): N/A Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound Investigated by: Trooper AD Baker (151) Troop: Troop C Misc. Information: vehicle was traveling eastbound on interstate 64 and traveled off the right side of the roadway then struck an embankment and the ground before overturning to the roadway and ejecting driver. Howard was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Monarch Fire Protection District.

It is the law in Missouri to: