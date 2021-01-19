Missouri Auto Accident Involving Aaron N Gawthrop of Popular Bluff, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving 21 year old Aaron N. Gawthrop of Popular Bluff, Missouri
- Date: January 19, 2021
- Time: 12:55 am
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Aaron N. Gawthrop (21) of Popular Bluff, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210029349
- County: Butler
- Location: US 160 1 mile east of Fairdealing
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: SGT MD Tacket #917 – assisted by Trooper GL Hendrix #1146
- Troop: Troop E
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash – Next of Kin Notified – vehicle ran off roadway, struck two trees and caught fire, subject pronounced at Popular Blubb Regional Medical Center at 0205 by Dr. Guthikonda.
