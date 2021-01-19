Warning: Use of undefined constant VIRAL_NEWS_VERSION - assumed 'VIRAL_NEWS_VERSION' (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in /home/stlnews/public_html/wp-content/themes/viral-news/functions.php on line 210

Missouri Auto Accident Involving Aaron N Gawthrop of Popular Bluff, MO
Tuesday, January 19States Top Leading News (STL.News)

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving 21 year old Aaron N. Gawthrop of Popular Bluff, Missouri

  1. Date: January 19, 2021
  2. Time: 12:55 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Aaron N. Gawthrop (21) of Popular Bluff, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210029349
  11. County: Butler
  12. Location: US 160 1 mile east of Fairdealing
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
  16. Investigated by: SGT MD Tacket #917 – assisted by Trooper GL Hendrix #1146
  17. Troop: Troop E
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality Crash – Next of Kin Notified – vehicle ran off roadway, struck two trees and caught fire, subject pronounced at Popular Blubb Regional Medical Center at 0205 by Dr. Guthikonda.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of Alcohol or drug use
