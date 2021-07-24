Missouri Auto Accident: Involved, Timothy S Hougardy, Abby B. Baumann
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Timothy S. Hougardy, and Abby B. Baumann
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
- Date: July 23, 2021
- Time: 2:00 PM
- Number of Vehicles: Two
- Driver Name (1): Timothy S. Hougardy (41) from Marshfield, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Abby B. Baumann (42) from Hutchinson, Kansas
- Injury Driver (1): Moderate
- Injury Driver (2): Unknown
- Occupant (2): Kelly J. Alumbaugh (28) from Marshfield, Missouri
- Vehicle Description (1): 2005 GMC Sierra
- Vehicle Description (2): 2011 Toyota Tundra
- Incident ID Number: 210378699
- County: Webster County, Missouri
- Location: Long State Highway P, 5 miles southeast of Marshfield, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): State Farm
- Driver Insurance (2): Progressive
- Vehicle (s) Direction: vehicle 1 was northbound while vehicle 2 was southbound
- Investigated by: TPR AM James #557
- Troop: Troop D
- Misc. Information: Vehicle 1 traveled across the center of the roadway and struck vehicle 2. Both vehicles came to a rest off the west side of the roadway.
