Missouri Auto Accident: Involved, Timothy S Hougardy, Abby B. Baumann

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Timothy S. Hougardy, and Abby B. Baumann

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

  1. Date: July 23, 2021
  2. Time: 2:00 PM
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two
  4. Driver Name (1): Timothy S. Hougardy (41) from Marshfield, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Abby B. Baumann (42) from Hutchinson, Kansas
  6. Injury Driver (1): Moderate
  7. Injury Driver (2): Unknown
  8. Occupant (2): Kelly J. Alumbaugh (28) from Marshfield, Missouri
  9. Vehicle Description (1): 2005 GMC Sierra
  10. Vehicle Description (2): 2011 Toyota Tundra
  11. Incident ID Number: 210378699
  12. County: Webster County, Missouri
  13. Location: Long State Highway P, 5 miles southeast of Marshfield, Missouri
  14. Driver Insurance (1): State Farm
  15. Driver Insurance (2): Progressive
  16. Vehicle (s) Direction: vehicle 1 was northbound while vehicle 2 was southbound
  17. Investigated by: TPR AM James #557
  18. Troop: Troop D
  19. Misc. Information: Vehicle 1 traveled across the center of the roadway and struck vehicle 2.  Both vehicles came to a rest off the west side of the roadway.

