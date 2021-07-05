July 5, 2021

Missouri Auto Accident Report: injuries to Curtis R. Milton and Stacy M. Milton from Pacific, Missouri.

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

  1. Date: July 5, 2021
  2. Time: 3:00 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: One (1)
  4. Driver Name (1): Curtis R. Milton (43) from Pacific, MO
  5. Occupant (1): Stacy M. Milton (45) from Pacific, MO
  6. Driver Name (2): N/A
  7. Injury Driver (1): Moderate – Occupant has minor injuries
  8. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  9. Vehicle Description (1): 2008 Harley Davidson FXD
  10. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  11. Incident ID Number: 210342224
  12. County: Jefferson County, Missouri
  13. Location: Route F at Kilkenny Lane
  14. Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
  15. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  16. Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound
  17. Investigated by: Trooper BA Alcorn #210
  18. Troop: Troop C
  19. Misc. Information: the vehicle was struck by a deer, causing the driver to lose control and crash.  Both driver and occupant were ejected.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
