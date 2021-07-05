Missouri Auto Accident Report: injuries to Curtis R. Milton and Stacy M. Milton from Pacific, Missouri.
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
- Date: July 5, 2021
- Time: 3:00 am
- Number of Vehicles: One (1)
- Driver Name (1): Curtis R. Milton (43) from Pacific, MO
- Occupant (1): Stacy M. Milton (45) from Pacific, MO
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Moderate – Occupant has minor injuries
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2008 Harley Davidson FXD
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210342224
- County: Jefferson County, Missouri
- Location: Route F at Kilkenny Lane
- Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Northbound
- Investigated by: Trooper BA Alcorn #210
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: the vehicle was struck by a deer, causing the driver to lose control and crash. Both driver and occupant were ejected.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
More Stories
Missouri Auto Accident: resulting in death to Dorcey R. Folsom
Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the health of pedestrian Dorcey R. Folsom, a 39-year-old male from Buffalo, Missouri. (STL.News)...
USAID Statement by Administrator Samantha Power
WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) USAID Administrator Samantha Power released the following statement: On July 2, 1776, the Second Continental Congress voted...
FBI Statement – Kaseya Ransomware Attack
WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The FBI released the following statement on July 3, 2021: The FBI is investigating this situation and...
McBride Homes July Summer Sale
(STL.News) McBride Homes, Missouri’s largest homebuilder, offers hot deals during July with their Summer Sale. Now through July 31st, the...
Missouri PSC – Missouri-American Surcharge Request
PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Missouri-American Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge Request JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) has...
Missouri AG files petition to protect unborn children with Down Syndrome
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a petition for writ of certiorari in Schmitt v. Reproductive...