Missouri Auto Accident: Fatal to Shane C. Bright from Holt, MO

May 2, 2021
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: fatal death of Shane C. Bright (49) from Holt, Missouri

  1. Date: May 2, 2021
  2. Time: 7:09 AM
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
  4. Driver Name (1): Shane C. Bright (49) from Holt, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL – Death Pronounced at the scene
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2013 Mini Cooper
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210209673
  11. County: Clinton County Missouri
  12. Location: RT-JH at Spring Town Road, 7 miles south of Plattsburg, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: SGT LM Newman #576
  17. Troop: Troop H
  18. Misc. Information: FATALITY ACCIDENT – next of kin notified – accident occurred as the vehicle was traveling westbound on RT-J, crossed the center line, and began sliding.  The vehicle traveled off the north side of the road and struck the ground with the vehicle’s undercarriage.  The vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a tree with the rear of the vehicle.  The driver was pronounced at the scene.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
