Missouri Auto Accident: Fatal to Shane C. Bright from Holt, MO

Marty Smith is the acting Editor in Chief as well as the founder of STL.News, Additionally, he is the web designer, hosting manager, and responsible for the SEO of STL.News and affiliate sites.Smith has created multiple aggregator sites to manage a large amount of content reviewed to select what is published on STL.News.The overall objective is to increase the amount of news published to more than 500 articles per day, including general news, political news, and business news.STL.News is and will continue to be a work in progress.