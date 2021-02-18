Missouri Auto Accident: Fatal for Chloey M Schorr – Reyna J Oliver

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this news. We wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving drivers Chloey M. Schorr (18), Abigail M. Clark (31), both from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, and Hunter E. Morgan (25) from Harrisonville, Missouri
- Date: February 17, 2021
- Time: 5:40 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 3 (Three)
- Driver Name (1): Chloey M. Schorr (18) from Pleasant Hill, Missouri – occupant Reyna J. Oliver (18) Pleasant Hill, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Abigail M. Clark (31) from Pleasant Hill, Missouri
- Driver Name (3): Hunter E. Morgan (25) from Harrisonville, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL for Chloey M. Schorr (18) and occupant, Reyna J. Oliver (18), both from Pleasant Hill, Missouri – bodies transported to Frontier Forensics
- Injury Driver (2): Unknown
- Injury Driver (3): Unknown
- Vehicle Description (1): 2001 Honda
- Vehicle Description (2): 2017 Jeep
- Vehicle Description (3): 2020 Freightliner
- Incident ID Number: 210076369
- County: Cass County
- Location: MO-7 North of Short Road
- Driver Insurance (1): Progressive
- Driver Insurance (2): American Family
- Driver Insurance (3): Hartford Fire
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle 1 was northbound – vehicle 2 was southbound – vehicle 3 was southbound
- Investigated by: Trooper ZD Davidson and MCIU Team #1 CPL RV McCormick #1181
- Troop: Troop A
- Misc. Information: Fatal Crash Report – Crash occurred as vehicle 1 was northbound on MO-7 and vehicles 2&3 were southbound on MO-7. The vehicle crossed the center of the road and side-swiped vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 began rotating and was struck by vehicle 3. Driver 1 and occupant were pronounced deceased on scene by Firefighter Jake Williamson at 1750. Bodies (Schorr and Oliver) were transported to Frontier Forensics.
READ
Columbus man Michael J. Favors sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing potential witnesses
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt.
- Have auto insurance.
- Obey the laws.
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
- Do NOT text while driving.