Missouri Auto Accident: Ethan A. Beakley from Fenton, MO dies

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of Ethan A. Beakley (43) and serious injuries to the occupant, November L. Peters, both from Fenton, Missouri
- Date: March 8, 2021
- Time: 6:25 am
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
- Driver Name (1): Ethan A. Beakley (43) and occupant November L. Peters, both from Fenton, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): Driver – FATAL and occupant SERIOUS INJURIES
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2000 Ford F250
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210109037
- County: Franklin County
- Location: I-44 westbound at the 229.8-mile marker
- Driver Insurance (1): Farmers
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: westbound
- Investigated by: CPL RA LeClaire #193 and Crash Team 2 SGT JA Mulkey #1186
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash Report: vehicle traveled into the center median, and the driver overreacted. The vehicle returned to the roadway and overturned off the right side of the road. The driver was pronounced at 0716 by Dr. Krunkel at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, Missouri.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.