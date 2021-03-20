Missouri Auto Accident: Drivers, Kevin A. Walles & Gloria J. Bumpas

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Kevin A. Walles (36) from Aurora, Missouri and Gloria J. Bumpas (68) from Garfield, Arkansas
- Date: March 19, 2021
- Time: 1:30 pm
- Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
- Driver Name (1): Kevin A. Walles (36) from Aurora, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Gloria J. Bumpas (68) from Garfield, Arkansas
- Injury Driver (1): Unknown
- Injury Driver (2): Serious
- Vehicle Description (1): 1993 Jeep Wrangler
- Vehicle Description (2): 1993 International Eagle
- Incident ID Number: 210128375
- County: Barry County
- Location: Missouri 37 Two Miles South of Washburn
- Driver Insurance (1): Bitco
- Driver Insurance (2): Allstate
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Both vehicles were southbound
- Investigated by: Trooper JO Prater #748
- Troop: Troop D
- Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle 1 was attempting to make a right-hand turn. Vehicle 2 attempted to pass on the right, traveling off the roadway and overturned.
It is the law in Missouri to:
- Wear a Seat-belt
- Have auto insurance
- Obey the laws
- Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.
