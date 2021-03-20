Missouri Auto Accident: Drivers, Kevin A. Walles & Gloria J. Bumpas

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Kevin A. Walles (36) from Aurora, Missouri and Gloria J. Bumpas (68) from Garfield, Arkansas

Date: March 19, 2021 Time: 1:30 pm Number of Vehicles: Two (2) Driver Name (1): Kevin A. Walles (36) from Aurora, Missouri Driver Name (2): Gloria J. Bumpas (68) from Garfield, Arkansas Injury Driver (1): Unknown Injury Driver (2): Serious Vehicle Description (1): 1993 Jeep Wrangler Vehicle Description (2): 1993 International Eagle Incident ID Number: 210128375 County: Barry County Location: Missouri 37 Two Miles South of Washburn Driver Insurance (1): Bitco Driver Insurance (2): Allstate Vehicle (s) Direction: Both vehicles were southbound Investigated by: Trooper JO Prater #748 Troop: Troop D Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle 1 was attempting to make a right-hand turn. Vehicle 2 attempted to pass on the right, traveling off the roadway and overturned.

