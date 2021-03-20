Missouri Auto Accident: Drivers, Kevin A. Walles & Gloria J. Bumpas

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Kevin A. Walles (36) from Aurora, Missouri and Gloria J. Bumpas (68) from Garfield, Arkansas

  1. Date: March 19, 2021
  2. Time: 1:30 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
  4. Driver Name (1): Kevin A. Walles (36) from Aurora, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Gloria J. Bumpas (68) from Garfield, Arkansas
  6. Injury Driver (1): Unknown
  7. Injury Driver (2): Serious
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 1993 Jeep Wrangler
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 1993 International Eagle
  10. Incident ID Number: 210128375
  11. County: Barry County
  12. Location: Missouri 37 Two Miles South of Washburn
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Bitco
  14. Driver Insurance (2): Allstate
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Both vehicles were southbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper JO Prater #748
  17. Troop: Troop D
  18. Misc. Information: crash occurred as vehicle 1 was attempting to make a right-hand turn. Vehicle 2 attempted to pass on the right, traveling off the roadway and overturned.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

