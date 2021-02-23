Missouri Auto Accident: Driver Anthony B. Hayes – Florissant, MO dead

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of Anthony B. Hayes (33) from Florissant, Missouri
- Date: February 23, 2021
- Time: 12:00 am
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (One)
- Driver Name (1): Anthony B. Hayes (33) from Florissant, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2000 Ford Explorer
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210084191
- County: St. Louis County
- Location: Westbound I-70 east of I-170
- Driver Insurance (1): Geico
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
- Investigated by: CPL VM Kasput #1339
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash Report – vehicle 1 was traveling westbound on I-70 and lost control, then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, partially ejecting the driver. Hayes was pronounced on the scene at 0013 minutes by Berkeley Fire Department personnel.
