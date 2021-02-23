Missouri Auto Accident: Driver Anthony B. Hayes – Florissant, MO dead

General

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of Anthony B. Hayes (33) from Florissant, Missouri

  1. Date: February 23, 2021
  2. Time: 12:00 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (One)
  4. Driver Name (1): Anthony B. Hayes (33) from Florissant, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2000 Ford Explorer
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210084191
  11. County: St. Louis County
  12. Location: Westbound I-70 east of I-170
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Geico
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Westbound
  16. Investigated by: CPL VM Kasput #1339
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality Crash Report – vehicle 1 was traveling westbound on I-70 and lost control, then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, partially ejecting the driver. Hayes was pronounced on the scene at 0013 minutes by Berkeley Fire Department personnel.

