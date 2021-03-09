Missouri Auto Accident: Death of Theresa A. Harris from Union, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of Theresa A. Harris (45) from Union, Missouri
- Date: March 8, 2021
- Time: 3:09 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
- Driver Name (1): Theresa A. Harris (45) from Union, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 1997 Ford Truck
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210110028
- County: Crawford County
- Location: North outer road just east of HWY WW
- Driver Insurance (1): Unkown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: eastbound
- Investigated by: Trooper JD Sanders #1436
- Troop: Troop I
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. The victim was pronounced deceased at 1554 by Dr. Robert Kunkel at Missouri Baptist Hospital.
