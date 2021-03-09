General

Missouri Auto Accident: Death of Theresa A. Harris from Union, MO

BySTLNEWS

Mar 9, 2021 , , , , ,

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of Theresa A. Harris (45) from Union, Missouri

  1. Date: March 8, 2021
  2. Time: 3:09 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (one)
  4. Driver Name (1): Theresa A. Harris (45) from Union, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 1997 Ford Truck
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210110028
  11. County: Crawford County
  12. Location: North outer road just east of HWY WW
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unkown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: eastbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper JD Sanders #1436
  17. Troop: Troop I
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality Crash occurred as the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.  The victim was pronounced deceased at 1554 by Dr. Robert Kunkel at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

By STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable information. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies.

Related Post

General

10 years of Fukushima disaster: What really happened?

Mar 9, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Missouri Auto Accident: Ethan A. Beakley from Fenton, MO dies

Mar 9, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Lebanon: Protesters block roads over worsening poverty

Mar 9, 2021 STLNEWS