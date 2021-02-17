General

Missouri Auto Accident: Death of Jonothan R. Schneider from Warrenton

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of Jonothan R. Schneider (51) from Warrenton, Missouri, and serious injuries to Debra C. Lawrence (33) from Hawks Point, Missouri

  1. Date: February 16, 2021
  2. Time: 8:00 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 2 (two)
  4. Driver Name (1): Jonothan R. Schneider (51) from Warrenton, Missouri – Pronounced dead at the scene
  5. Driver Name (2): Debra C. Lawrence (33) from Hawks Point, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL
  7. Injury Driver (2): Serious
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 1997 Ford Explorer
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2014 GMC Denali
  10. Incident ID Number: 210075146
  11. County: Warren County
  12. Location: 255251 Highway 47
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): State Farm
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle 1 was traveling southbound while vehicle 2 was traveling northbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper ZL Ogg #707 and SGT JA Mulkey of MCIU #2
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality crash report – vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on HWY 47.  The vehicle was traveling northbound. 1 was traveling too fast for icy conditions and began to slide on the ice traveling into the lane vehicle 2 struck vehicle 1 on the passenger side. Vehicle 1 traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Schnieder, vehicle 1, was pronounced on scene by Warren County EMS personnel at 2008 hours.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

