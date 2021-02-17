Missouri Auto Accident: Death of Jonothan R. Schneider from Warrenton

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: resulting in the death of Jonothan R. Schneider (51) from Warrenton, Missouri, and serious injuries to Debra C. Lawrence (33) from Hawks Point, Missouri
- Date: February 16, 2021
- Time: 8:00 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 2 (two)
- Driver Name (1): Jonothan R. Schneider (51) from Warrenton, Missouri – Pronounced dead at the scene
- Driver Name (2): Debra C. Lawrence (33) from Hawks Point, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): Serious
- Vehicle Description (1): 1997 Ford Explorer
- Vehicle Description (2): 2014 GMC Denali
- Incident ID Number: 210075146
- County: Warren County
- Location: 255251 Highway 47
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): State Farm
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle 1 was traveling southbound while vehicle 2 was traveling northbound
- Investigated by: Trooper ZL Ogg #707 and SGT JA Mulkey of MCIU #2
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: Fatality crash report – vehicle 1 was traveling southbound on HWY 47. The vehicle was traveling northbound. 1 was traveling too fast for icy conditions and began to slide on the ice traveling into the lane vehicle 2 struck vehicle 1 on the passenger side. Vehicle 1 traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Schnieder, vehicle 1, was pronounced on scene by Warren County EMS personnel at 2008 hours.
