Missouri Auto Accident: Death – Mark A. Swindell, Moberly, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to inform this accident. We do wish the best for everybody involved and their families.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving drivers Mark A. Swindell (59) from Moberly, MO and Brandon L. Wainman (25) from Centralia, MO
- Date: February 15, 2021
- Time: 4:20 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 2 (Two)
- Driver Name (1): Mark A. Swindell (59) from Moberly, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Brandon L. Wainman (25) from Centralia, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL
- Injury Driver (2): Unknown
- Vehicle Description (1): 2005 GMC Sierra
- Vehicle Description (2): 2012 Freightliner Dump Truck
- Incident ID Number: 210073375
- County: Boone County
- Location: US 63 southbound at Breedlove Road
- Driver Insurance (1): State Farm
- Driver Insurance (2): MOPERM
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Vehicle 1 was southbound while vehicle 2 was westbound
- Investigated by: Trooper GT Johnson
- Troop: Troop F
- Misc. Information: Fatality Crash – occurred as 1 was traveling southbound on US 63 and vehicle 2 was crossing US 63 at Breedlove Road vehicle 2 was traveling into the path of vehicle 1. They collided with vehicle 1, traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, and struck a tree. Driver 1 was pronounced on scene at 1620 by Boone County Forensic Investigator Stacey Huck.
