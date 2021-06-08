General · June 8, 2021 0

Missouri Auto Accident: Corion A. Morris & Randall G. Jenkins

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Corion A. Morris (29) from St. Louis, Missouri, and Randall G. Jenkins (66) from Seymour, Missouri

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.

  1. Date: June 8, 2021
  2. Time: 10:59 AM
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two
  4. Driver Name (1): Corion A. Morris (29) from St. Louis, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Randall G. Jenkins (66) from Seymour, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): Moderate
  7. Injury Driver (2): Unknown
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2020 RAM 3500 Box Truck
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2005 Sterling Dumptruck
  10. Incident ID Number: 210284077
  11. County: Wright County, Missouri
  12. Location: US 60 one mile east of Mansfield, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Travelers
  14. Driver Insurance (2): Progressive
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Both vehicles were westbound
  16. Investigated by: TPR RD Crewse #274
  17. Troop: Troop G
  18. Misc. Information: The accident occurred as vehicle 1 overtook and impacted vehicle 2 in the rear, causing both vehicles to travel off the right side of the roadway.

It is the law in Missouri to:

  • Wear a Seat-belt
  • Have auto insurance
  • Obey the laws
  • Do NOT drive while under the influence of alcohol or drug use.

Tags: corion a morrismissourimissouri highway patrolrandall g jenkinsseymourst louis

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x