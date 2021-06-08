Missouri Auto Accident: Corion A. Morris & Randall G. Jenkins

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Corion A. Morris (29) from St. Louis, Missouri, and Randall G. Jenkins (66) from Seymour, Missouri
(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news but wish that everybody involved and their families the best.
- Date: June 8, 2021
- Time: 10:59 AM
- Number of Vehicles: Two
- Driver Name (1): Corion A. Morris (29) from St. Louis, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Randall G. Jenkins (66) from Seymour, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): Moderate
- Injury Driver (2): Unknown
- Vehicle Description (1): 2020 RAM 3500 Box Truck
- Vehicle Description (2): 2005 Sterling Dumptruck
- Incident ID Number: 210284077
- County: Wright County, Missouri
- Location: US 60 one mile east of Mansfield, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Travelers
- Driver Insurance (2): Progressive
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Both vehicles were westbound
- Investigated by: TPR RD Crewse #274
- Troop: Troop G
- Misc. Information: The accident occurred as vehicle 1 overtook and impacted vehicle 2 in the rear, causing both vehicles to travel off the right side of the roadway.
