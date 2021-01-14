Thursday, January 14STATES TOP LEADING NEWS

Missouri Auto Accident: Cole R. Villines Transported to Mercy Hospital

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to deliver bad news and hope the best outcome for all involved.

This accident involves the following:

  • Incident #: 210021211
  • Date: January 14, 2021
  • Time: 5:35 am CST
  • County: Dallas
  • Location: Highway M .5 Miles from Highway B
  • Number of Vehicles: 1
  • Driver Name (1): Cole R. Villines – 24 years old
  • Driver Name (2): No second driver involved
  • Injury Name (1): Listed as “Serious”
  • Injury Name (2): No second driver injuries
  • Driver Insurance: No
  • Vehicle Direction: Eastbound
  • Misc. Information – driver transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri

