Missouri Auto Accident: Cole R. Villines Transported to Mercy Hospital

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to deliver bad news and hope the best outcome for all involved.

This accident involves the following:

Incident #: 210021211

Date: January 14, 2021

Time: 5:35 am CST

County: Dallas

Location: Highway M .5 Miles from Highway B

Number of Vehicles: 1

Driver Name (1): Cole R. Villines – 24 years old

Driver Name (2): No second driver involved

Injury Name (1): Listed as “Serious”

Injury Name (2): No second driver injuries

Driver Insurance: No

Vehicle Direction: Eastbound

Misc. Information – driver transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri

It is the law in Missouri to: