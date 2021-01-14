Missouri Auto Accident: Cole R. Villines Transported to Mercy Hospital

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to deliver bad news and hope the best outcome for all involved.
This accident involves the following:
- Incident #: 210021211
- Date: January 14, 2021
- Time: 5:35 am CST
- County: Dallas
- Location: Highway M .5 Miles from Highway B
- Number of Vehicles: 1
- Driver Name (1): Cole R. Villines – 24 years old
- Driver Name (2): No second driver involved
- Injury Name (1): Listed as “Serious”
- Injury Name (2): No second driver injuries
- Driver Insurance: No
- Vehicle Direction: Eastbound
- Misc. Information – driver transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri
