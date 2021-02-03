Missouri Auto Accident – Cheryl A Hadaway-Sanderson – Birtch Tree, MO

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Cheryl A. Hadaway-Sanderson from Birch Tree, Missouri
- Date: February 2, 2021
- Time: 5:47 pm
- Number of Vehicles: 1 (One)
- Driver Name (1): Cheryl A. Hadaway-Sanderson (77) from Birch Tree, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): N/A
- Injury Driver (1): FATAL – Next of kin has been notified
- Injury Driver (2): N/A
- Vehicle Description (1): 2005 Chrysler Town and Country
- Vehicle Description (2): N/A
- Incident ID Number: 210053568
- County: Shannon County
- Location: HWY 60 3 miles west of Birch Tree, Missouri
- Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
- Driver Insurance (2): N/A
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
- Investigated by: MSGT TE Young #749
- Troop: Troop G
- Misc. Information: Fatality accident – vehicle traveled off left side of roadway and returned to roadway, then travled off the right side and struck a tree. Driver was pronounced deceased by Shannon County Coroner Samuel Murphy at 1810. Body transported to Yarber Mortuary in Mountain View, Missouri.
