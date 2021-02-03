Wednesday, February 3WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident – Cheryl A Hadaway-Sanderson – Birtch Tree, MO

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Cheryl A. Hadaway-Sanderson from Birch Tree, Missouri

  1. Date: February 2, 2021
  2. Time: 5:47 pm
  3. Number of Vehicles: 1 (One)
  4. Driver Name (1): Cheryl A. Hadaway-Sanderson (77) from Birch Tree, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): N/A
  6. Injury Driver (1): FATAL – Next of kin has been notified
  7. Injury Driver (2): N/A
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2005 Chrysler Town and Country
  9. Vehicle Description (2): N/A
  10. Incident ID Number: 210053568
  11. County: Shannon County
  12. Location: HWY 60 3 miles west of Birch Tree, Missouri
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Unknown
  14. Driver Insurance (2): N/A
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Eastbound
  16. Investigated by: MSGT TE Young #749
  17. Troop: Troop G
  18. Misc. Information: Fatality accident – vehicle traveled off left side of roadway and returned to roadway, then travled off the right side and struck a tree. Driver was pronounced deceased by Shannon County Coroner Samuel Murphy at 1810. Body transported to Yarber Mortuary in Mountain View, Missouri.

