Missouri Auto Accident – Antionne Q. Prowell, Karli S. Huges, St. Louis

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Antionne Q. Prowell (48) and Karli S. Huges both from St. Louis, Missouri

Date: January 27, 2021 Time: 10:30 am Number of Vehicles: Two (2) Driver Name (1): Antionne Q. Prowell (48) of St. Louis, Missouri Driver Name (2): Karli S. Hughes (21) of St. Louis, Missouri Injury Driver (1): N/A Injury Driver (2): Moderate Vehicle Description (1): 2016 AUTC Xpeditor Vehicle Description (2): 2006 Mercedes-Benz ML350 Incident ID Number: 210043288 County: St. Louis County Location: Interstate 270 at Highway 30 Driver Insurance (1): Ace American Driver Insurance (2): Progressive Vehicle (s) Direction: Both Northbound Investigated by: Trooper TJ Straatmann Troop: Troop C Misc. Information: vehicle 2 slid in front of vehicle 1 struck the left rear of vehicle 2 traveled off right side of the road and struck the guardrail.

