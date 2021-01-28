Missouri Auto Accident – Antionne Q. Prowell, Karli S. Huges, St. Louis

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident. We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.
Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Antionne Q. Prowell (48) and Karli S. Huges both from St. Louis, Missouri
- Date: January 27, 2021
- Time: 10:30 am
- Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
- Driver Name (1): Antionne Q. Prowell (48) of St. Louis, Missouri
- Driver Name (2): Karli S. Hughes (21) of St. Louis, Missouri
- Injury Driver (1): N/A
- Injury Driver (2): Moderate
- Vehicle Description (1): 2016 AUTC Xpeditor
- Vehicle Description (2): 2006 Mercedes-Benz ML350
- Incident ID Number: 210043288
- County: St. Louis County
- Location: Interstate 270 at Highway 30
- Driver Insurance (1): Ace American
- Driver Insurance (2): Progressive
- Vehicle (s) Direction: Both Northbound
- Investigated by: Trooper TJ Straatmann
- Troop: Troop C
- Misc. Information: vehicle 2 slid in front of vehicle 1 struck the left rear of vehicle 2 traveled off right side of the road and struck the guardrail.
