Thursday, January 28WE ACCEPT QUALIFIED GUEST POSTS

Missouri Auto Accident – Antionne Q. Prowell, Karli S. Huges, St. Louis

(STL.News) The Missouri Highway Patrol reported a traffic accident.  We regret to report this accident/news, but wish that everybody involved, and their families the best.

Missouri Auto Accident Report: involving Antionne Q. Prowell (48) and Karli S. Huges both from St. Louis, Missouri

  1. Date: January 27, 2021
  2. Time: 10:30 am
  3. Number of Vehicles: Two (2)
  4. Driver Name (1): Antionne Q. Prowell (48) of St. Louis, Missouri
  5. Driver Name (2): Karli S. Hughes (21) of St. Louis, Missouri
  6. Injury Driver (1): N/A
  7. Injury Driver (2): Moderate
  8. Vehicle Description (1): 2016 AUTC Xpeditor
  9. Vehicle Description (2): 2006 Mercedes-Benz ML350
  10. Incident ID Number: 210043288
  11. County: St. Louis County
  12. Location: Interstate 270 at Highway 30
  13. Driver Insurance (1): Ace American
  14. Driver Insurance (2): Progressive
  15. Vehicle (s) Direction: Both Northbound
  16. Investigated by: Trooper TJ Straatmann
  17. Troop: Troop C
  18. Misc. Information: vehicle 2 slid in front of vehicle 1 struck the left rear of vehicle 2 traveled off right side of the road and struck the guardrail.

It is the law in Missouri to:

READ
Boston Man Tykei Hallman Arrested for Armed Robbery